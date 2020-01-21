A TRAIN dispatcher is going full steam ahead to raise money for vital kidney research.

Rob Seward, from Alresford, had one of his kidneys removed shortly after birth.

Over the years he has been raising awareness and donations for Kidney Research UK.

Last year he managed to complete the Three Peaks Challenge and four half-marathons.

In April he will be representing the same charity in the Virgin London Marathon.

Rob, 31, said: “This event has always been something I have wanted to complete and to be able to do this and raise awareness of Kidney Research UK is fantastic.

“There are three million people in the UK living with kidney disease right now. One million don’t even know they have it and there is no cure.

“Every day Kidney Research UK grow their understanding of kidney disease to help unlock the answers to tackling this life-limiting condition.

“For decades their development in treatments, better information for patients and raising vital public awareness has been saving lives.”

One of his kidneys was damaged due to an obstruction and it had to be removed.

To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/robseward2020.