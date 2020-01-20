IT’S a familiar story.

You open the front door and step out into the sobering cold to find your car in a blanket of ice. Cue a long struggle, punctuated by the occasional expletive, to de-ice it.

Many of us have endured this most unwelcome of wake ups on recent mornings as temperatures dropped to minus three overnight across Gwent.

But fear not, we’ve put together an extensive list of de-icing hacks and tips and tricks to ensure a calm and successful battle with the frost.

You won’t be late for work again – or, of course, you can say you were 15 minutes late because you were defrosting your car and have a lie-in.

1. Sandwich bag full of warm water

Daniel Harris’ video went viral earlier this year after he filmed himself dragging a sandwich bag full of warm water over his car windows.

In the video, the ice melted instantly.

But he was careful not to use boiling water, instead opting for warm tap water. Boiling water can lead to cracked windscreens.

On Facebook, he wrote: "Hot water in a food bag and bam you've got a de-icer and a hand warmer. Works a treat, and it's fast!"

He added: "I used warm tap water so I could safely hold it and lower the risk of cracking my screen.”

2. Soak an old towel and leave overnight

We’ve all got a manky towel we never use lying about, doing nothing.

Well, you can now make practical use of it.

Soak the towel in a solution made up of water and table salt and then drape it over your screen before you settle in for the night.

Salt lowers the freezing point of water, preventing moisture from frosting over your screen.

You can use your wipers to hold the towel in place.

3. Get yourself some stain remover

Just like the sandwich bag trick, this hack uses an item you may already have in your cupboards.

Angela Hickling used an empty bottle of Dr Beckman Carpet Stain Remover, filled it with warm water and brushed it over her car’s screen.

Instantly, the ice dissolved.

You can pick up a bottle of the stain remover from most supermarkets for as cheap as £2.80.

But make sure to empty it and thoroughly rinse it before using. And, again, use lukewarm water, not boiling.

4. Carboard shield

Perhaps the easiest solution of the lot.

If you have any spare cardboard, you can place it across the windscreen and it should, like the salt-soaked towel, prevent moisture from forming.

Again, use the wipers to hold the shield in place.

5. De-icer spray

There are plenty of de-icer sprays already on the market and they can do the trick without a lot of hassle.

If you want to make your own, you can mix a solution of water, salt and vinegar into an empty spray bottle.

If you’re not convinced by any of these hacks, follow the simple advice of the AA.

They recommend:

Using a classic, old-fashioned scraper.

Turn on the engine, switch on the heated rear screen and allow the air condition air to circulate. Always make sure to stay with the car – thieves have been known to take advantage of this.

They also have the following warnings:

Never use just-boiled water. It can crack the glass. The thermal shock – going from sub-zero to nearly 100 degree can crack your window.

Do not drive off until the glass is clear.

Remember not to leave wipers in 'auto' when frost is expected - if wipers are frozen to the glass the wiper motor could be damaged. Don’t try to force frozen wipers off the glass.

Don’t use your hands to wipe misted-up windows – you'll leave greasy smears and a diamond ring could scratch the glass. Use a lint-free absorbent cloth if necessary

