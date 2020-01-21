AN off-duty police cadet launched into action after a driver smashed into FOUR vehicles and a wall before trying to escape.

Police officers started a pursuit of a black VW Golf after the driver failed to pull over when he was asked to do so.

Following a short chase, the car crashed into four vehicles before ploughing into the wall of a house in St John’s Road, Clacton.

Bricks were flung across the property’s garden and the badly damaged vehicle’s left tyre detached from the body of the car.

The driver is then said to have left the car before attempting to run off.

However, a young police cadet, 16, happened to be passing through the area at the time of the incident.

He started to follow a man, who was believed to be the driver of the car, and detained him.

A 19-year-old from St Osyth was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including on suspicion of dangerous driving and being found in possession of drugs.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man has been arrested following an incident in Clacton.

“A car failed to stop for officers in St John’s Road and was then in collision with four other vehicles.

“A 19-year-old man from St Osyth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of class B or C drugs, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

“He has since been released under investigation.”

A resident, who has asked to not be named, witnessed the aftermath of the crashes and has praised the quick-thinking actions of the young police cadet.

He said: “I drove past with my mum shortly after it happened and we saw at least two badly damaged cars and obviously lots of police and onlookers.

“There were at least four police cars there, but we didn’t see any ambulances or anything like that.”