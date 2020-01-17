AN angry grandson says his grandmother has been “robbed of her independence” after thieves stole mechanical parts of her mobility scooters.

Janet Dickerson, who is 87, has lived happily in Morris Avenue, Jaywick, for the past six years.

But she has now been left devastated after being targeted by cowardly crooks.

During the early hours of Tuesday, the batteries, motors and back wheels of her two mobility scooters were pinched from her garden.

Bizarrely, the perpetrators left behind the main frames of the two Pride disability vehicles, as well as the bulky black seats.

It has left Janet both shaken up and without an immediate form of transport as she finds it difficult to walk.

Janet’s grandson, Wayne Reekie, 38, from Clacton, says his grandmother has been deeply affected by the theft.

He said: “My nan keeps herself to herself and she is such a lovely and kind lady and would do anything for anyone.

“She was in tears all day yesterday and now feels like she has been robbed of her independence because she is reliant on the scooters to get around.

“She can’t understand why anyone would do this to her and she feels personally attacked.”

According to Wayne, days before the incident Janet told him about two people she saw peering over her garden fence.

He now believes the theft could have been premeditated as the heavy parts would have required a getaway vehicle and more than one person to lift them.

Wayne added: “It must have been at least a couple of people who did this and it must have been planned.

“Those parts are no good to anyone but these people don’t care, and don’t think about the impact it will have on someone.

“I am still really cross about it because my nan is an old lady and she finds it hard sometimes so this is just morally wrong what they have done.”

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police on 101.