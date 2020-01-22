COLCHESTER Hospital’s road to recovery has been a long one and the journey is not over yet.

But hospital bosses say they are confident they are on the right track after the latest report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors have ruled both the Turner Road site and the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust which runs it requires improvement.

It is the same rating Colchester Hospital was given in 2017 when it was taken out of special measures.

The hospital was initially placed in special measures in 2013 amid concerns over cancer patient waiting times.

Those concerns were investigated but no evidence of manipulation was found.

At the time the 2017 report was billed as the turning point for the site.

Progress continues to be made but inspectors said they still want to see more.

They rated safety and how well led the hospital was as needing improvement.

The hospital was found to be good in the effective, caring and responsive categories.

Chief Inspector of Hospitals, Professor Ted Baker, praised leaders for understanding the “priorities and issues” faced by the trust.

He said: “Leaders had the skills and abilities to run the trust effectively and they understood the priorities and issues they were faced with.

“They were visible and approachable in the service for patients and staff alike and supported colleagues to develop their skills and take on more senior roles.

“All staff were committed to continually learning and improving services.

“They had a good understanding of quality improvement methods and the skills to use them.”

The latest inspection was carried out last summer, three years after chief executive Nick Hulme was appointed.

His arrival followed years of staff turmoil at the hospital which saw five chief executives in three years.

Mr Hulme said it was encouraging to see the positives highlighted in the latest report, but said the trust knew there was more to do.

“I think we have seen real improvements in terms of this report,” he said.

“We will continue with the journey which is not just with the hospital but with the social services teams and the commissioners.”

Mr Hulme believes there is more and more pressure on A&E departments including Colchester.

He said the number of patients attending A&E and the number being admitted was “unprecedented”.

On Christmas Day 171 people went to A&E at Colchester Hospital.

The figure for Boxing Day was 196.

On December 30 there were 225 people in A&E.

Patients were warned to stay away from A&E unless absolutely necessary.

“How unbelievably sick patients are coming into hospital isn’t anything I have seen in my career,” he said.

“Our staff are doing a great job under incredible pressure.

“It is a real credit to the community that we have such good people working here.

“I would like to thank all our staff for the work they have done.

“I would also thank the patients and there family for being so patient with us.

“We know we haven’t always been able to see patients as quickly as we would like.

“I’d ask people to bear with us as we get through winter. Only use A&E if you have to use it.”

Mr Hulme says the trust is looking at ways it can better help patients get the treatment they need.

They are reviewing the acuity - how sick patients are - to adapt their services to react.

There has also been £3 million invested in nursing across Colchester and Ipswich.

Some of the problems highlighted in the report were put down to the merger of the trusts in July 2018.

But Mr Hulme said he had no doubt it was the right decision and would continue to deliver for patients in the future.

“There is not a day when I think the merger wasn’t the right decision for patients,” he said.

“We are only in the early days and patient care will keep improving.”