A CHARITY jumble sale will be held next month in aid of a tot who is battling life-changing cancer.

Carter Nightingale, three, from St Osyth, is fighting leukaemia.

His parents, Hannah and Daniel, frequently host fundraising events to help meet costs.

Susan Vousden, from Holland-on-Sea, has been organising jumble sales for the past 28 years and has decided to host the next one to raise money for the family.

At the event guests will be able to look through a variety of items, such as records, toys, clothes and bric-a-brac.

There will also be refreshments, cakes and a raffle at the charitable event and all donations will be given to Carter and his family.

Anyone looking to donate items to be sold at the table top sale, is asked to drop them off at Plough Corner Community Centre in Little Clacton on the day of the event, February 22.

Ms Vousden said: “Everything we make on the day will go towards Carter and his family and they can use that money for whatever they need for Carter. It all helps.”

The jumble sale starts at 2pm.

For more information contact Susan on 01255 813511.