AN historic pub in Brightlingsea has been given a major refurbishment by its new owners.

Alex and Sarah Capon bought the Railway Tavern, in Station Road, in 2018, and have just completed an overhaul of the popular watering hole.

The free house has a new bar and the garden has also been given a spruce up.

Landlady Sarah Capon said: “We are thrilled at the response from customers old and new since we took ownership of the Railway Tavern.

“The support we have had has been overwhelming.

“We knew from the outset that we were in for a big challenge, but with Alex’s creative skills and determination and my ability to talk to anyone and make everyone feel welcome, we could turn this beautiful Victorian building around.

“Our children, family and friends have been incredible from the start.”

The pub supports the Campaign for Real Ale and runs a range of events throughout the year, including a three-day cider festival during the early May bank holiday, which will include live music.

The Railway Tavern was originally built as a hotel in 1865 to service the railway and has been operating as a pub for many years.

Alex and Sarah thanked Barclays which has supported them to undertake the refurbishments.

Clair Garaty-Smith, business banking manager, said: “I worked with our business development manager Scott Clacher on the banking facilities that have supported Alex and Sarah to undertake the refurbishments. The changes have given a completely new look to the garden and the new bar area and will speed up the ability to serve customers more quickly.”