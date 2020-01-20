A PENSIONER has said the key to a long life is to “just get on with it” after reaching a milestone birthday worthy of a message from royalty.

Joan Romeril celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday with a party at the Anchor Lodge Retirement Home in Walton.

The cheeky resident, who has never smoked, drank or driven a car, commemorated the occasion with her sons Peter and John, and grandson Robert, by her side.

She also enjoyed a chinwag with close friend Margaret, while old-time music played in the background and she opened her pile of cards, including one from the Queen.

She said: “It has been a wonderful day and it is rather nice to have reached 100. I can sit back now and say I’m not doing anything else.

“I am getting old now, but the secret, I think, is to just get on with it and don’t think about it.”