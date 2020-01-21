A CHILDREN’S charity is urging potential volunteers to come forward.

NSPCC fundraising manager for Essex Sarah Laffling said volunteers will help to protect children by working for the charity’s Speak Out, Stay Safe service.

She said: “In Essex last year, the NSPCC taught 52,241 primary school children to recognise the signs of abuse with its Speak Out, Stay Safe scheme.

“This campaign teaches children what the different types of abuse are and who they can speak to if they have any worries or concerns.

“We have reached more than 87 per cent of schools in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and our aim is to make it to 100 per cent and continue our work as more children reach school age.”

“Speak Out, Stay Safe isn’t possible without the aid of our trained volunteers who work alongside Buddy, our speech bubble mascot, to educate children interactively and empower them to speak out if something isn’t right.”

For further information and to sign up visit www.nspcc.org.uk and search for Speak Out, Stay Safe or fundraising volunteer role descriptions.