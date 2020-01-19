A RETIRED couple facing eviction from their home have been refused permission to rent a bungalow, despite being able to afford it.

Pensioners Stephanie Botfield, 67, and her husband, Graham, 66, have lived in their flat in Dahlia Close, Clacton, for the past 26 years.

After their landlord increased their rent, however, Mr and Mrs Botfield started looking for alternative accommodation.

They eventually found a suitable bungalow in Linstead Close.

Advertised by Boydens in Clacton, the property would set the pair back £825 each month, but £600 of that would be paid for by Tendring Council.

In order to afford the outstanding £225, Mrs Botfield says her and husband would sell their car and end their Sky TV and phone contracts.

But despite their reassurances, the couple have now been refused the bungalow by Boydens because they don’t earn at least £25,000 a year.

Mrs Botfield said: “They showed us around the property and it was really nice and so we were willing to do whatever it took because we really wanted the bungalow.

“Everything was going ahead because Tendring Council said we could physically afford to pay the shortfall, but then we were told we couldn’t have it by Boydens.

“They just called us up and said because we aren’t earning £25,000 a year, we didn’t meet the criteria, which isn’t fair.

“Now we only have a couple of weeks to sort something else, or we could be out on the streets.”

A spokesman for Boydens confirmed the company was unable to offer Mr and Mrs Botfield the property because of their lack of annual income.

A spokesman also said any payments which could have been made by Tendring Council on behalf of the couple would not have been acceptable.

He said: “We explained this needs to verified and then passed on to the landlord to agree whether or not to proceed.““As with any applicant, they were shown round the property and allowed to apply for it.

“Due to criteria set by the referencing agencies, it is calculated the applicants must earn a minimum of 30 times the rent per annum.

“The question was raised to the applicants who confirmed this was not possible and, therefore, would fail the criteria. The council payments are not taken as sufficient income by the referencing agencies.”

Councillor Paul Honeywood, who is the Tendring Council Portfolio Holder for Housing, said the authority was aware of this situation and were working to support the individuals involved.

“Although we cannot comment on individual cases, as per our policy we help those facing homelessness and eviction to find secure and sustainable accommodation, affordable to them,” he said.

“This is not necessarily in a council-owned home but often in the private sector.”