A TEENAGE lifeguard had his treasured bike stolen by two men during a terrifying knifepoint robbery.

Brad McCall, 18, from Clacton, was cycling along St John’s Road on his Mafia bicycle, which has a multi-coloured frame and two distinctive purple wheels.

Two men approached him and threatened him with a knife before snatching the bike, which he uses for travelling to and from work.

Essex Police officers have now launched an investigation into the attack and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The stolen bike has since been retrieved after Brad’s sister Zoe Mac put out a plea on social media asking the community to look out for the unique-looking two-wheeler.

She says the cowardly ambush has had a big impact on her younger brother who had only been able to afford the bike after undertaking two jobs.

“Brad is shaken up at the moment, so he isn’t really saying anything,” said Zoe.

“It is just sick knowing people will carry knives to get what they want, instead of getting a job to pay for things they want.

“Brad worked two jobs to save the money to get a good bike.

“He paid for it out of his own money, so he could use it to get to and from work, instead of relying on my mum to take him.

“Thankfully we have managed to get the bike back now, but we aren’t going to let this drop.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating following reports a bicycle was stolen on St John’s Road in Clacton.

“A Mafia bicycle was stolen from the victim, who is in his late teens, between 8.30pm and 9pm on January 13.

“Two men are reported to have threatened the victim with a knife, before making off with the bike.”

Essex Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/6958/20.