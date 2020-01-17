THE world premiere of a Royal Opera House production will be broadcast live in a cinema in Clacton.

The Royal Ballet will present the world premiere of Cathy Marston’s The Cellist, paired with acclaimed choreographer Jerome Robbins’ Dances at a Gathering, which will be broadcast live at the Century Cinema, in Pier Avenue, Clacton.

The performance will be broadcast live in 600 cinemas in the UK, as well as being shown in more than 1,000 cinemas in 53 countries around the world.

The Cellist is inspired by the life and career of cellist Jacqueline du Pré and is Cathy Marston’s first main stage work for the Royal Ballet.

Jacqueline is regarded as one of the 20th century’s most outstanding cellists, but her brilliant career was cut short by the onset of multiple sclerosis at the age of 28.

This intimate portrait of Jacqueline’s life will be set to a commissioned score by Philip Feeney and features sections of Schubert’s Trout Quintet, Faure’s Cello Sonata and Elgar’s Cello Concerto, a score regarded as a benchmark in du Pré’s career and one she performed on numerous occasions to international acclaim.

The piece will be performed by stars of The Royal Ballet, including principals Lauren Cuthbertson and Matthew Ball and soloist Calvin Richardson.

This new ballet is paired with Dances at Gathering, by five-times Tony Award-winner and celebrated Broadway choreographer Jerome Robbins.

Jerome Robbins’s elegant and elegiac classic will form the second part of the programme.

This fabulous ballet makes a welcome return to The Royal Ballet after a long absence from its repertory.

Dances at Gathering demonstrates the elegance and grace of five couples who dance in unison to Chopin’s ravishing score, which is described to be a “masterpiece of subtlety and invention.”

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seat in the house, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews presented by Clemency Burton-Hill.

The Royal Ballet’s The Cellist and Dances at a Gathering will be live-streamed at the Century Cinema on Tuesday, February 25, from 7.15pm.