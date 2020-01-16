A WORKSHOP will be taking place to create a public art work that will be displayed as part of the Harwich Festival.

Harwich Festival, together with Monique de Vlieger, had planned a series of workshops to create a colourful, wavy canvas which will be displayed in the maritime town.

The first workshop, named Bee Creative, will take place at the Harwich Library, in Upper Kingsway, Dovercourt, on Saturday, January 18.

As part of the workshop, people who decide to join in this fun and creative craft event will be working on a collaborative piece for which pre-cut square of fabric will be embellished.

These squares will then be arranged on a background to complete a special design, aimed to imitate a wave, but more colourful and diverse.

The creation will be displayed at the Harwich Festival which will take place between June 25 and July 5.

Monique de Vlieger, who will be leading the workshop sessions has led previous public art textile projects such as the Fishy Business, Urban knitting and Turning over a new Leaf, which have often

attracted huge community interest with hundreds of pieces of work given by the people of Harwich and beyond.

She said her slogan for this project is “Bee creative, bee part of our new public art project” for Harwich Festival 2020.

She added: “I think it’s important people feel they are part of the Harwich Festival.

“It’s nice to create something with your own hands.

“It’s really just a social event and it is nice to meet like-minded people.

“The workshop is all about being creative and relaxing; once you’ve started sewing you’ll have unexpected and wonderful results.”

Michael Offord, Harwich Festival general manager, said: “Members of the community are invited to take part by helping embellish pre-cut squares drawing inspiration from the Mayflower 400 linked theme, which is Movement and Migration.

“The idea is inspired by the American Quilting tradition which will form the basis of the finished work.”

All levels of needle skills will be welcomed.

The event will kick-start at 10am and will last until 12noon. The workshop is free to attend.