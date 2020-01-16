THE north Essex coast was battered by strong winds as Storm Brendan hit Tendring on Tuesday night.

There appeared to be little serious damage, but motorists were warned by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service to take extra care due to fallen trees and water on the roads.

Storm Brendan caused huge waves to crash onto the coast, including at Walton.

Essex Police's local policing team in Tendring was kept busy on Tuesday night attending to fallen trees across the district.

A spokesman said: "Officers from the B shift attended fallen trees across the district and at each incident they received a huge amount of help from the public.

"While in Weeley officers were helped by a man and his grandad and also the fantastic bearded Rusty from Manic Wood Carving.

"With chainsaws buzzing the road was soon cleared and motorists on their way.

"In similar fashion another tree was cleared on Harwich Road, close to Wrabness."

Police yesterday asked people to be patient if a road is blocked by a fallen tree - and reminded motorists to drive carefully.

The spokesman added: "Our thanks go out to everyone who helped, even if this was sitting patiently in your cars.

"Please only help or try and clear debris if you are 100 per cent sure it is safe."