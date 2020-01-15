A MOTORIST flagged down police when he got stuck in a soggy grass verge…only for them to discover he was double the drink drive limit.

Matthew Bradshaw has vowed never to touch booze again after the incident on the B1032 in Holland-on-Sea shortly before Christmas.

Despite sinking three doubles measures of Jack Daniels whiskey at home, the 28-year-old volunteered to give lifts to friends.

And it was on his way back he lost control of the BMW 1 Series he was driving after aquaplaning on standing water.

Unable to get out himself, he flagged down passing police officers to help push the car.

But during the conversation, officers smelt alcohol and arrested him on suspicion of drink driving.

He was taken to Colchester Police Station where a breath test showed he had 70mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath - double the legal limit.

Checks also showed he had no car insurance.

It later transpired his mother - who had gifted him the car back in March - had erroneously taken out a policy in her name but not his, meaning he was not legally covered.

Bradshaw, of Audries Estate, Walton, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Elliott Moulster, mitigating, said Bradshaw massively regretted what had happened.

“He just wants to hold his hands up and he accepts what he has done,” Mr Moulster said.

“It was him who flagged down the police.

“He genuinely did not believe he was over the legal limit.

“With hindsight, he accepts he made a foolish decision and even though he did not feel drunk the alcohol could have been having an impact.

“He does not drink very often and after this does not want to ever touch another drink again.

“The insurance policy was not malicious - it was a genuine error.”

The court heard Bradshaw’s 20 month disqualification meant he was likely to lose his job as a field engineer.

Magistrates said the fact there was evidence of driving impairment and he had carried passengers at one stage were factors in their decision.

He must also pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.