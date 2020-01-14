WOULD you be brave enough to propose to your partner with a £1 engagement ring?

With the leap year day of February 29 just around the corner, the date every four years when women traditionally propose to men, Poundland have helped couples.

The High Street chain has today launched his and hers stand-by engagement rings for anyone looking to pop the question.

The ring for ladies, called The Bling Ring, comes in a red box with the tagline ‘Because we promise they will want to choose their own’.

Meanwhile, the men’s version, called the Ask Him Ring, comes in a blue box with the tagline ‘Because he might never get round to it’ and ‘Take the leap and do the asking’.

Take the leap...because he might never get round to it? 😉 In stores from Monday #PoundlandManBand #29Feb pic.twitter.com/AAIEOiEv5r — Poundland (@Poundland) January 7, 2020

Both rings are in sale in Poundland branches in Bradford at The Broadway and Kirkgate Centre.

But would the more proactive partners decide to take the plunge by spending just a pound? Let us know what you think.