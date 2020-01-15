MORE than 30 people took part in a boccia competition wearing Christmas jumpers at Clacton Leisure Centre.

Participants of the Sport For Confidence programme, including those with disabilities, took part in the contest on December 20.

Sport For Confidence places occupational therapists alongside sports coaches to deliver physical activity sessions for those who often face barriers to participation in many sports.

The sessions include the popular game of boccia.

The target ball sport tests muscle control and accuracy and sees players propel balls to land as close as possible to a white marker ball from a seated position.

Lisa Strong, an occupational therapist based at the leisure centre, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to get so many of our regular players together for this festive event.

“Sport offers such fantastic opportunities to bring people together.

“The event provided the perfect setting for some festive fun and laughter.

“Plenty of mince pies, music and friendly competition in the end the Reds came through to win and everyone received a gold medal for competing.”

For more information about the group, visit sportforconfidence.com.