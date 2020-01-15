A RECKLESS biker had to be warned to stop endangering residents or face the risk of further action.

Police were alerted to a disruptive cyclist in Clacton town centre who was riding in and out of pedestrians on Saturday.

The 19-year-old male was also said to be pulling wheelies and causing a danger to members of the public.

The cyclist was slapped with a Community Protecting Warning.

The teenager will now be closely monitored and if he continues to use his bike in a similar way further action will be taken.