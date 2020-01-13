BLUEPRINTS have been submitted for nine bungalows and 12 supported living apartments in Clacton.

CTF Care wants to build the properties on land in Jaywick Lane, along with access, car parking and landscaping.

The charity specialises in providing supported living, educational, recreational and therapeutic support to children and young adults with

learning or physical disabilities.

It said the site already has permission for either 48 supported living apartments or a residential care home, but since the plans were approved the charity has reduced the size of the application after reviewing its needs.

A statement said: “CFT Care have reviewed their scope of activity and in conjunction with Essex County Council have concluded that a reduced number of supported living apartments are more appropriate for local needs.”