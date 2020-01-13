A SILVER award has been given to a council for its work with the armed forces.

The Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme recognises employers’ efforts to support defence personnel issues, such as employing veterans. Representatives of Tendring Council collected the award at a glittering ceremony.

Karen Townshend, the council’s licensing manager and a veteran, added: “Tendring Council has really helped me to find my feet after leaving the Army and the support that it gives to ex-service personnel is brilliant.”

Chris Amos, the council’s Armed Forces champion, said: “The relationship we have with the Armed Forces is strong and to receive this prestigious award is a real honour.”