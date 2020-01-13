A CEREMONY will take place to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.

Tendring Council vice-chairman Jeff Bray will join members of the Colchester and District Jewish Community at the Sunken Rose Garden on Marine Parade West for the service on Monday, January 27.

The ceremony will take place at 11am and will commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, which has been marked across the country every year since 2001.

The council planted a commemorative white rose bush in the seafront gardens in 2007, with a special plaque set next to it the following year

Residents are invited to join Mr Bray for a moment of reflection at the ceremony.

“This service allows us the chance to remember those who survived, and those who did not, the horrible events of the Holocaust,” he said.

“Usually we have representatives from many different religious groups come to pay their respects, and we hope that will happen again.”