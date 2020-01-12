Frinton Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who helped make our Christmas Appeal another record breaker.

Your generosity saw us raise an amazing £6,108 to boost our community fund.

Touring the streets of Frinton, Kirby and Walton with our musical sleigh was even more fun this year, meeting newcomers to our towns and villages as well as renewing old friendships.

We now have the pleasant task of helping fund local organisations and projects.

If you have a scheme you would like us to consider helping, do get in touch.

Once again, our sincere thanks.

Chris Opperman

Frinton Rotary Club