A MENTAL health nurse has been struck off for a lack of competence while handing out medication to patients.

Peter Alan Angell used to work as a mental health nurse for the North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust between March 2011 and June 2014.

The trust is now known as the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT).

Mr Angell was already subject to suspension orders and condition of practice orders dating back to October 2015, but the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) Fitness to Practise Committee has now issued a striking off order, which comes into effect on January 12.

The findings said in relation to medication administration he “failed to demonstrate the standards of knowledge, skill and judgement required to practise without supervision”.

The hearing was told in December 2013 he administered the wrong dose of medication to a patient.

In May 2014, he was found to have not fully checked medication cards and did not keep track of which patients had taken medication.

The report also said in December 2013, Mr Angell was found to have “assisted in the administration of medication, contrary to the management instruction given”.

He was faced with nine charges of lack of competence and one of misconduct.

Mr Angell emailed the council in August saying he no longer wanted to be a nurse but the committee was told he has not made contact since.

His email said: “After a lot of thought, I really just can’t see me returning to nursing.”

The panel considered whether his fitness to practise was still impaired.

EPUT did not respond at the time of going to press.