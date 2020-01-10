THIS winter’s pantomime at Clacton’s Princes Theatre has again broken the box office record.

More than 12,700 people went to watch Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring The Bill’s Graham Cole, singer Linda Nolan and Graeme Mathews, with ticket sales up by more than £5,000.

Theatre managers said not only is the figure up on last year’s panto, but is considerably higher than the 2009/10 season when professional pantomime came to the Princes Theatre for the first time, which saw just over 5,600 people come to see the show.

This was the first season with a new production company, Anton Benson Productions, who will not only be back next Christmas with Jack and the Beanstalk but is also bringing an Easter pantomime – The Wizard of Oz, starring Basil Brush – on April 5.

