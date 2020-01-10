The Naze is internationally renowned for its geology and Special Site of Scientific Interest designation, plus the fossils such as sharks teeth which can be found on the beach.

Occasionally very special items turn up.

Last year a Mammoth tooth was found at the Naze which caused several National and International news headlines.

But over 200 years ago there was a reputable report in a leading Field Studies journal that in 1803 a complete Mammoth skeleton was discovered at The Naze.

It was assessed as a Wooly Mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) which migrated into the UK when Britain was a part of Europe before the North Sea was created.

Mammoths entered Europe from Africa around 3 million years ago.

Woolly mammoths were about the size of a modern African elephant, growing to more than 9.8ft (3m) tall and weighing around 6 tonnes.

The thick fur that covered their bodies helped them survive the ferocious cold and wind of glacial Britain.

The mammoth’s coat was made up of an outer layer of long wiry hairs around 12in (30cm) long, with a shorter, thick, woolly layer underneath.

The exact reason for the mammoths’ decline is unclear, but there are several possibilities. For one, humans were becoming sophisticated hunters.

Intelligent groups working co-operatively and systematically to find and kill meant the woolly mammoth – one of the most enormous walking meals our ancestors had ever seen – didn’t stand much of a chance.

Sudden swings in temperature toward the end of the last Ice Age made life hard for these enormous beasts too.

The last mammoth was thought to have roamed through a Siberia-like Britain at the end of the last ice age known scientifically as the glacial maximum, but recent research suggests Woolly mammoths were roaming the British Isles for thousands of years longer than previously thought. By analysing mammoth remains found in Condover, Shropshire, scientists concluded that the animals were probably wiped out by rapidly changing climate at the end of the last ice age rather than hunted to extinction by humans.

The last ice age occurred between 75,000 and 12,000 years ago.

During that time, the Earth’s climate changed -regularly with relatively colder and warmer periods.

On top of the natural changes in climate, mammoths were probably losing more of their habitat due to other human activities, as our ancestors began to cut down forests and establish small settlements.