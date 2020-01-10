POLICE officers carrying guns and wearing bulletproof vests were seen outside a seaside property after an allegation of assault.

A woman reported to police on Friday she had been assaulted at an address in Jaywick.

Police went to the scene to speak to the woman.

The following day, officers attended a property in Broadway, near the Never Say Die pub and Eldo Bar, Jaywick, to further investigate the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers attended an address in Broadway, Jaywick, on Saturday afternoon as part of an investigation into an alleged assault.

“It follows a call we received at around 4.15pm on Friday reporting a woman had been assaulted.

“Officers saw and spoke to the victim after the assault was reported.

“Our inquiries are ongoing.”

A resident, who lives nearby but wants to remain anonymous, said she became aware of the police presence on Saturday when she saw a forensics unit at the scene along with two police cars.

According to the witness, the officers stationed outside the property in Broadway were armed and remained at there all weekend.

“On Saturday I saw a forensics unit and two police cars, and on Sunday I saw armed police there as well, carrying guns and wearing bulletproof vests and helmets,” she said.

“I have mixed feelings about it all because it is very scary that something has happened but I do feel safe as well because the police were there and on the case.”

Essex Police say at this stage they are unable to confirm whether or not a forensics unit was sent to the address, nor if their officers were armed.

They are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to call them on 101 quoting incident 730 of 3 January.

Alternatively, anyone with information can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website crimestoppers-uk.org.