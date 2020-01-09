A SAX superstar will be returning to Parkeston for a special New Year Hootenanny with his quartet to provide a swinging time to blow away the winter blues.

Jools Holland saxophonist Derek Nash will be performing live for the Electric Palace at the Parkeston Railway Club, in Hamilton Street, Parkeston, on Thursday, January 16, from 8pm.

Derek, who set toes tapping at the Palace for a Burn’s Night concert two years ago, has been a staple of the TV star’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra for more than 16 years.

He has also backed reads like a Who’s Who of the music industry for a number of top musicians including Eric Clapton, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J, Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Eddie Floyd, Booker T, Roger Daltrey, Madeleine Peyroux and Tom Jones, to name just a few.

He has performed to more than 100,000 people at the Glastonbury Festival, at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, and on television every New Year’s Eve as part of Jools Holland’s popular Hootenanny show.

Derek will again be accompanied by his world-class band, including multi-award winning pianist Dave Newton and jazz superstar Jamie Cullum’s original rhythm section of Geoff Gascoyne on bass and Sebastiaan De Krom on drums.

They will be playing a range of tunes from the world of jazz and funk, including popular standards and home-penned material, with Derek swinging on all four saxophones – soprano, alto, tenor and baritone.

Simon Ashley, chairman of live music for the Electric Palace, said: “Derek Nash is one of the most vibrant, energetic and hard-working musicians in any music field today and a fantastic entertainer to boot.

“We are delighted he and his quartet are coming back to Harwich to keep Electric Palace Jazz live during the theatre’s restoration and we thank the Railway Club in Parkeston for putting on what is going to be a truly swinging night.

“Even if you are not a particular jazz fan, you will come away with a smile on your face.”

Tickets are £10 and can be bought in advance online from electricpalace.com and in person from the Harwich Box Office, M K Jordan and the Railway Club Parkeston.