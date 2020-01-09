CLACTON Pier enjoyed a busy end to the year as families turned out in force to make the most of its indoor attractions.

Almost 10,000 people visited in the post-Christmas period and bosses say the income will help to pay back some of the money ploughed into on-going improvements at the Pier.

Director Billy Ball said that it was a welcome and much-needed boost.

“We have made a conscious decision to turn the pier into a 52-week a year attraction and there has been significant investment to do that,” he said.

“Therefore it is vital that we get the footfall through the doors so that we can continue to service that investment.

“We also improved our Christmas package with the new village and again we needed to recoup our money with added costs incurred.”

Mr Ball added that it is the first winter that the entire front section of the structure was in use.

“This time last year we were still working on the central concourse so now we have the new development on the east fully linked up with west side it has made a real difference.

“Hopefully we will continue to attract the footfall for the rest of the winter.”

Work is now being concentrated on the outdoor ride deck where an upgrade is taking place for the new main season.

“We aim to have as many rides operational as possible for the February half term when we run a special £1 a ride offer,” said Mr Ball.