A WOMAN has been fined after punching her partner during a drunken row where a sex toy was allegedly thrown.

Claire Chapman had been in an on-off relationship with the woman for eight years, however a row had broken out at her girlfriend’s home after accusations of infidelity.

Both had been boozing on the night in November at the house in Clacton.

Gareth Hunter, prosecuting at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, said: “A row started in the kitchen and the crown say a sex toy was thrown at the complainant.

“More drink was taken and some vodka was poured down the sink.

“This caused a further row and items were damaged.

“The complainant was screaming and shouting which attracted the attention of a neighbour who called the police.

“They arrived and witnesses Chapman strike the woman twice – she punched her in the face.”

Chapman, 30, admitted assault, accepting she had punched her then-partner but nothing more, which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mark Pearson, mitigating said the victim had withdrawn her support for the case and the relationship was now over.

“It is a very unfortunate situation,” he said.

“There were allegations about cheating and both had been drinking which created a hotbed of problems.

“She says she had been assaulted herself – spat at and held against the wall – and had called the police herself.

“By the time police arrived she accepted she had lost her temper.

“She was angry and punched the woman twice.

“She was arrested, interviewed and charged and has had no contact since the incident.

“In her mind the relationship is over.”

Magistrates decided to fine the care worker who is currently signed off sick £120 accepting that it was likely a one-off incident.

She must also pay a £32 victim surcharge and £105 costs.