A MYSTERY woman from Essex has become £350,000 richer after being selected in a prize draw.

The Lotto HotPicks winner, known only as Miss B, scooped the top prize in the Lotto HotPicks draw and will be putting the money towards a holiday and buying a new home.

Miss B played Lotto HotPicks through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of more than 8million people who win each week.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Miss B for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.

"With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Miss B said her chosen numbers were "sentimental".

Players raise about £30million for National Lottery-funded projects every week by getting involved.