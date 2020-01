POLICE are investigating after a motorbike was stolen in Jaywick.

A red Honda CRMX 500cc was stolen from a trailer in Vauxhall Avenue between 9pm and 10pm on January 2.

If you’ve saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, have been offered the motorbike for sale, or have any other information please call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/1150/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.