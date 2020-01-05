Today the force remembered Inspector Mark Estall who sadly died on this day while on duty in 2017.

He died suddenly at the Essex Police operational policing command base.

Mark was much-loved and respected by his colleagues and served his community for almost 27 years, starting his career as a PC in Benfleet.

Mark served the residents of Essex in a number of roles from traffic officer in Chelmsford to an armed response officer at Laindon.

In May 2015, he was promoted to inspector at Stansted Airport before moving back to Boreham to be the force support unit inspector.

Our thoughts are with Mark's friends and family and who knew him.