THOUSANDS of drivers were caught flouting speed limits across Essex in just one year.

Some 2.39 million drivers were caught speeding in England and Wales in 2018/19, the study commissioned by the RAC Foundation found.

This was a 4 per cent increase on the previous 12 months - and a 37 per cent rise compared with 2011/12.

Essex Police handed out 91,849 speeding tickets last year - a decrease of 4 per cent on 2017/18. In total there were 124,923 motoring offences recorded during the same period, meaning speeding accounted for 74 per cent of the crimes.

Across England and Wales 97 per cent of speeding incidents involved drivers being caught by a camera and in Essex it was slightly lower at 94 per cent.

Across the county 48,329 resulted in the offender being sent on a speed awareness course and 33,330 attracted fixed penalty notices.

A further 6,891 resulted in court action. The remaining 3,299 were later cancelled.

The data saw Essex ranked eighth for most speeding tickets issued.