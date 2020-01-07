NEW apartments for people with learning disabilities have been launched in Clacton.

Halstead-based TLC Care and Support is offering seven apartments for rent at York Mews, a recently refurbished complex in High Street.

The new scheme is aimed at people in Clacton with learning disabilities and complex needs.

Chelsea Warman, the registered manager for York Mews, said all the apartments are redecorated to a high standard, along with brand new kitchen appliances and bathrooms.

She added: “We are inviting applications from people who require supported living services and we have also created a number of social care jobs locally, which have seen keen interest.

“There will be care staff on site 24/7 plus there will be access to one-to-one support workers for any individuals who require this particular service.”

For more information about York Mews, email terri.parker@tlccarehomes.co.uk.