TWO caring animal helpers have been shortlisted for an award.

Laura Howard and Jo Thorne both work at The National Animal Welfare Trust in The Street, Little Clacton.

The pair have been nominated for an Employee of the Year Award at the Petplan and ADCH Animal Charity Awards.

The bash aims to recognises teams and individuals from across the country who are committed to improving the lives of animals in need.

They will be invited to attend a prestigious award ceremony next year.