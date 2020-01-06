A CROWD of unsung community heroes from across Tendring have been named in the district’s version of the New Year’s honours list.

A total of 15 people have been chosen for this year’s Pride of Tendring Awards, which began eight years ago.

The awards, run by Tendring Council, aim to celebrate stalwarts from all walks of life, who make a real difference to those in their community.

District councillors put forward nominations from a wide variety of groups, organisations and individuals throughout Tendring, all very deserving of an award.

Dan Land, Chairman of Tendring Council, thanked everyone who is supporting the awards.

He said: “Right across Tendring there are so many deserving people, and nominations came in from all around the district.

“As always, the standard has been high, and the Pride of Tendring Awards is our small way of recognising some of those who give up their time for our community; not seeking reward or recognition for what they do.

“What a perfect way to start a new decade, I cannot wait to meet, greet and thank the winners at the ceremony in February.”

The winner list includes Christine Howe, nominated by councillor Dan Land, for running Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer groups across Tendring for the past 40 years.

Mr Land added: “She started in Great Clacton, working with Cubs for around seven years, and whilst working with teenagers in Weeley she started putting children through the Duke of Edinburgh award for the first time, where they came from all across Tendring to be part of her Duke of Edinburgh groups – something she did for ten years.”

Ellamy Fox-Fraser was nominated by Peter Harris for creating Tendring Primary Recycling Scheme and George Hardwick was nominated by Gemma Stephenson for all his hard work at the Clacton Library and for his passion for history.

She said: “Many people are sharing memories, donating artefacts and photos, which George records; without his enthusiasm and skill, these may well have been lost.”

Melissa Wenn was nominated by Mark Stephenson for starting the Princes Youth Theatre in 1988 in an effort to encourage children to become more involved in theatre.

He said: “Melissa’s enthusiasm for the children knows no bounds and her energy is infectious and was instrumental in breaking a world record for the Fastest Theatrical Production with her youth group.”

Pam Corsar was nominated by Mick Barry for being a leading figure in a 50-strong group volunteers who contribute to Brightlingsea Lido.

William Taylor was nominated in St Osyth by Michael Talbot for setting up his second Boxing Club three years ago and Clacton Park Run was nominated by Dan Casey for organising a 5k course three times every Saturday.

Porridge and Pens was nominated by Graham Steady, who said “The school project takes the town’s community spirit to another level, by encouraging volunteers of all ages to raise funds for projects which because of their location, may not be recognisable as one in need of help.”

Brightlingsea Saturday Club, nominated by Jayne Chapman for organising a monthly disco for adults with special needs, both physical and mental.