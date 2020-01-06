SLIMMING consultants from Clacton have celebrated their groups’ successes in style with Chatty Man Alan Carr.

The TV presenter and comedian co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell. Margaret opened her first group in 1969.

Tracy Lynn Harrison, Hayley Baker and Michelle Grosvenor, who run Slimming World groups in Clacton, were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan.

Tracy said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride. Not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Clacton groups at the Slimming World Awards.”

Alan presents comedy chat show Chatty Man on Channel 4.