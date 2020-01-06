A SUPER slimmer from Clacton who broke chairs and beds due to her weight has transformed her life after losing more than 9st 7lbs.

Caprice Camara, 38, joined a slimming group in St Osyth order to lose 10 per cent of her bodyweight before she could have weight loss surgery.

She sought help as she could not ride bikes or play football with her children and even got turned away from a ride at a theme park for being overweight.

Caprice had been accepted for the bariatric surgery after being referred by her doctor, but after a few weeks at Slimming World she noticed weight dropping off and decided to cancel the major operation.

Caprice said: “I have always struggled with my weight through my childhood, I was bullied throughout my time at school and college.

“I broke chairs and beds but the final straw was buying a new car and the seat belt not going around me, ending in me having to buy a seat belt extension.

“I knew things needed to change, so I went to my doctors and was accepted to have bariatric surgery.”

Caprice decided to join Slimming World in order to lose 10 per cent of her weight before the operation, but was left surprised at her initial weight loss and how much food she could enjoy.

She said: “I was so nervous before I joined, but I made friends instantly.

“I couldn’t believe how much food I could enjoy.

“The weight came off every week.

“I was really enjoying it and I knew this would be a lot healthier way of losing weight.”

Caprice decided to cancel her bariatric surgery and go it alone, deciding the slimming club was the safer and healthier option for her.

She went on to lose an astonishing 9st and 7lbs.

Caprice said she’s changed the way she eats, but still enjoys her favourite meals.

She added: “I love cooking and I cook for the whole family, things like chicken curry, steak and chips.

“These are meals I enjoyed before Slimming World.

“I have just learnt to cook and shop differently and I can still enjoy my favourite meals.”

Caprice has turned her life around and can now take part in activities with her children.

She said: “If it wasn’t for Slimming World, I don’t think I would have been here for much longer.

“I would have left my children without a mother and a huge hole in my heart thank you slimming world for giving me my life back.”

Tracey Wright, who runs the St Osyth-based group, said: “I’m so proud of Caprice.

“She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. “She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group.

“I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Clacton to change their lives in the same way.”

To find out where your nearest Slimming World class is, go to slimmingworld.co.uk.