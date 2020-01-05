At last healthcare provider Anglian Community Enterprise (ACE) is going and patients can look forward to being able to make appointments, get prescriptions and the care that they are entitled to receive.
After causing so much pain to so many patients through its spurious management, I hope ACE will not get any form of payment for its contract.
Goodbye and good riddance to Anglian Community Enterprise.
Rod Williams
Laxton Grove, Great Holland
