A POPULAR seaside theatre which this year celebrated its 125th birthday is now searching for new blood to ensure it has a bright future.

The West Cliff Theatre in Clacton is run by a trust and relies heavily on the goodwill of volunteers to maintain both the building itself and to continue to offer a wide and varied programme.

The theatre only has three full-time staff on the books and it is vital it can attract helpers to work behind the scenes across the more than 330 days a year which it is open for business.

Manager Rob Mitchell-Gears took over the reins 18 months ago and is delighted with what he has found at the venue.

He first appeared at the theatre as a 15-year-old actor while at school and living in the town.

“I have now come back to Clacton from the Kenneth More Theatre in East London where I had worked for 26 years,” he said.

“It was a bit of a leap of faith especially as I had been mainly involved in the technical side of things for most of that time.

“However, we are so fortunate at the West Cliff to be built on a very solid foundation of volunteers who both take on some of the jobs that are so necessary - such as trustees, front of house roles and technicians - and also raise the funds to help keep the curtain up all year round.

“They have helped me to adapt to a managerial post, which is quite different to what I was used to, and they have given me their full backing.”

Rob said there is no doubt the theatre would not survive without that strong team of volunteer support, especially as it receives no external funding.

There are 12 trustees under the guidance of a chairman and secretary, dealing with issues such as building and maintenance, health and safety, accounts and technical areas.

Norman Jacobs, chairman of the West Cliff Theatre Trust, said it is important to be looking ahead all the time.

“In a year when we have been very much celebrating our past, we must also have an eye to the future,” he added.

“It would be great to attract some more helpers to work alongside those who we already have and take on some of the important roles on the trust.”

The theatre currently has three major projects on the go which together will cost more than £110,000 to complete.

The biggest is an extension to the ladies’ toilets as well as a much overdue scheme to replace the building’s heating system and to add four air conditioning units.

The Friends of the West Cliff tirelessly raise money to help pay for such improvements.

Norman said the theatre was once seasonal but now it runs all year with more shows than ever and the workload needs to be shared around.

He hopes new blood can be found to fill places on the Trust which either are - or will soon be - vacant.

He said: “It is fairly critical we recruit a trustee to take over the post of looking after publicity and we are also looking for a new treasurer and someone to take care of health and safety.

“I am certain there are people out there with a passion for theatre who might have a few hours a week to offer the West Cliff.

“There is no age limit but it is helpful if potential trustees have some sort of relevant experience and skills that could be used in these key roles.”

The search is also on for another two or three duty managers who are required for every show on a rota basis.

They should have an idea of how a theatre works and be confident in dealing with the public.

Both Norman and Rob are confident the West Cliff will thrive for many years to come.