A CARE home has scooped accolades at an annual bash designed to recognise the best care facilities in the county.

Marmora Care Home, in Penfold Road, Clacton, picked up four gongs at the Prospers Essex Care Sector Awards during a gala at Chelmsford City Racecourse.

The group won the Team of the Year and the Person Centred Dementia Care Award and were ‘commended’ in the Activities and Wellbeing Award and ‘highly commended’ in the Diet, Nutrition and Hydration Award. The home’s deputy manager, Liz Biswell, said: “It is absolutely amazing, and we are over the moon.

“We were the only home in the county to get four awards, so it is a real achievement and fantastic to get the Person Centred Dementia Care Award.

“It was a brilliant night and this is all down to the hard work of all the team.”

“Marmora Care Home is such a happy home where residents have really good outcomes and we believe in them living well.”