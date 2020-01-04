A BRAVE fundraiser has been left upset after parking wardens slapped him with a £70 fine as he was dropping off a charity calendar.

Dave Money, of Warwick Road, Clacton, is one of 11 courageous participants of the ‘dads bod’ calendar, which has been put together to raise much needed funds for the Mental Health Foundation.

Mr Money was delivering a calendar, which features those who struggle with mental health issues, to a resident in Chapman Road, Clacton, on December 22 when he parked in a permit bay without a permit.

He claims he saw the parking warden and said he wanted to drop off a charity calendar and asked if he would be allowed to park there briefly to deliver it.

Mr Money said: “I’m very unhappy about it – it was Christmas time and I was delivering a charity calendar.

“The guy told me it would be OK for me to park there and even wished me a merry Christmas.

“I was angry when I returned to find I’d been given a parking ticket.

“I couldn’t have been more than four or five minutes.

“This was for charity – it’s very callous, particularly at this time of year.

“I’ve been working hard to raise money for the charity and sell calendars and now I’ve been hit in the pocket.”

Mr Money said he hasn’t lodged an appeal because he admits he was parked in a restricted place, but is upset by the actions of the parking warden.

The Gazette asked the North Essex Parking Partnership about the incident.

In response, a spokesman for the partnership said: “If a motorist believes a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) has been issued incorrectly, they can challenge it by submitting a written appeal with evidence to the North Essex Parking Partnership, who will review the details of the case.

“A reply noting the outcome of any challenge will be sent to the motorist.

“Further information about challenging a Penalty Charge Notice is available on our website.”

To buy a charity Dad Bods calendar, go to www.paypal.me/essexdadbods.