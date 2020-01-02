SOME of Essex’s unsung heroes have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list with some of the country’s highest honours.

Margaret Stone, curator of Brightlingsea Museum, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to the seaside town’s community as a whole.

Stalwart Mrs Stone has steered the museum since 2002, helping it secured £99,000 Heritage Lottery funding for a new exhibition and also running the town’s hugely successful Anzac Day centenary celebrations.

Under her leadership the museum, which is run by trustees, moved into new premises at the town’s former police station in Station Road.

Paul Pemberton, watch manager and impairment and disability officer for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his work across the county.

Professor Gerry Rayman, who leads the diabetes team at Ipswich Hospital, where many north Essex patients travel for treatment, has been awarded an MBE, for his services to medicine and science.