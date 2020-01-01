A TEENAGE motorcyclist has thanked firefighters and paramedics for quickly coming to his aid after he lost control of his bike and went over the handlebars.

Marley Danziger, 18, from Tower Estate, Point Clear, St Osyth, was lucky to escape with just a minor cut and bruising following the accident, which happened on St John’s Road, Clacton, at about 2.30am on New Year’s Eve.

Marley, who has only been riding a motorbike for three weeks, came off his Honda CBR 125R close to Clacton Fire Station.

Luckily for Marley, the fire crews heard the crash and rushed to the teenager’s aid.

Marley said: “I was going to the shop as I normally do to get a drink and something to eat and to get petrol, but I didn’t make it.

“I was approaching the junction a bit too fast, so had to slow down.

“I touched the back brake and the back wheel span out and I lost control of the bike.

“I went over the handlebars at about 30mph and I hit the kerb on my right-hand side and finally landed on the pavement.

“I had a lot of pain in my lower back and right leg.

“I don’t remember what happened next, but I remember the firemen running over to me.

“They pulled the fire engine out to block the road off.”

The fire crews gave Marley oxygen and kept him talking and assessed his injuries while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

He was then taken to Colchester Hospital and had CT scans on his head, neck, back, spine, pelvis as well as a X-ray on his leg.

Marley, who is a mezzanine floor fitter, said he now intends to sell his motorbike once it has been repaired.

“I was in hospital all night and was released the next morning,” he added.

“I had no injuries except for a little cut and bruises.

“It was a lucky escape and next time I may not be so lucky.”

Marley added that he was grateful to the emergency services for their quick response.

He said: “I want to say thank all emergency services, especially the ambulance and fire crews for all their hard work.

“If it wasn’t for them, I could have been there a long time. I’m just thankful they heard me crash.”

“I shall be taking them some beers,” he added.