A LONG-RUNNING charity sporting event which was set to call it day after 21 years will now return following an “overwhelming” outcry of public support.

The Clacton Triathlon Weekend launched in 1999 and has since raised more than £100,000 in donations for the Brain & Spine Foundation.

Every year the event attracts hundreds of participants and thousands of spectators, who line the streets of Clacton, Thorpe-le-Soken, Frinton, and Holland-on-Sea.

Despite its popularity, last summer’s testing two-days of endurance was slated to be the annual occasion’s final outing, after a series of tough committee discussions.

The Clacton Triathlon’s head organiser, Simon Kedge, says the decision was made because they wouldn’t have been able to sustain the quality expected of the event.

“This year we decided to call it a day for a number of reasons,” he said.

“The health and work commitments of a number of the organising committee, and our annual struggle to find sufficient volunteers to ensure we can run such a fantastic event.

“We weren't prepared to run an event that did not meet our high standards.”

Organisers have now made a dramatic U-turn on their initial announcement just months after more than 500 athletes tackled what was supposed to be the final event.

According to Mr Kedge, who is “delighted” by the outcome, the committee’s change of heart came after realising how much the event means to residents and competitors.

He said: “The outcry from competitors to our announcement was completely unexpected and over overwhelming.

“A number of local triathlon clubs offered support along with a number of our volunteers who wished to see the event continue and were prepared to set-up and offer their support.

“We recently got together with a new committee and decided to continue to organise the Clacton Triathlon Weekend.

“To say I am delighted is an understatement and the fantastic reaction that we've had to our announcement on social media has reinforced our decision.”

This year's Clacton Triathlon Weekend will take place on September 12 and 13.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering for the Clacton Triathlon Weekend is encouraged to email organisers on marshals@clactontriathlon.co.uk.