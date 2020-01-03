The geology section of the recent Essex Field Club exhibition at the Green Centre, Pitsea, included a feature on Tendring.

With no rocky hills it is easy to under-rate local geological interest and confine it to places like the Naze and chalk elsewhere the county.

But recent work on the low cliffs towards Holland-on-Sea, following the beach recharge, revealed stratified beds of Holland Gravel laid down in cold conditions half a million years ago.

It is hoped interpretative boards will shortly be erected on site to explain this past braided multi-channelled Arctic river landscape with sand and gravel bars.

Here the ancient Thames passed, converging with the Medway nearby, slowly being moved south to eventually reach their present courses. The Anglian glacier’s southern boundary was just north of our district.

These ancient rivers’ courses have been plotted across Tendring by far-carried stones left in fields and pits traced to their sources.

The 200-mile length of the modern Thames starting in Gloucestershire was dwarfed by its ancestor stretching far up into Wales. Evidence of North Welsh white volcanic rocks can be found locally, swept here by this major river.

Quartz and sandstones chiefly from the Midlands are joined by Quartzites or bunter pebbles, often a purplish red, that originate from the 250 million year Triassic period in NW France.

A large river long before the Channel existed brought them north and they were moved again by the ancestral Thames more recently eastwards.

Smooth black rocks, with quartz-like tourmaline veining, must have made a similar journey “entrained” in major river flows more than once over very wide periods.

A Cornish origin can be deduced by identical ones being found near St Austell. These are the main types of stone found beside ubiquitous flint. Flint is made of silica precipitated from solution in a seabed, often forming crystalline structures round sponges and other creatures like the pinhead sized foraminifera pictured from Little Clacton.

