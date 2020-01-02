AN award-winning drama group will be hoping their spellbinding interpretation of a well-known tale will mesmerise and immerse audiences later this month.

The Clacton Musical Theatre Society is a non-profit organisation dedicated to giving budding actors and actresses of all ages the chance to showcase their talents.

It was formerly known as the Clacton Amateur Operatic Society.

Every year the performing arts company produces a variety of shows and during the summer stunned theatre fans with a triumphant performance of Made In Dagenham.

The excellent cast of future stars are now turning their attention to a forthcoming four-night residency at the historic Westcliff Theatre in Clacton.

During their short stint at the 91-year-old venue, the group will perform an energetic pantomime rendition of the traditional story of Aladdin.

Scripted by Jack Northcott, the suitable-for-all-ages showcase documents the turbulent adventures of the title character, as he makes his way through the land of Agrabah alongside Widow Twanky and Wishee Washee.

The musical fantasy also follows the street urchin as he looks to defeat the menacing and evil magician Abanaza, on which Disney’s villainous antagonist Jafar is based.

In true pantomime style, the light-hearted showing will be packed with audience participation, catchy songs, wowing dance routines and side-splitting moments. Aladdin was released in 1992 by Disney and became the highest-grossing film of that year.

Taking a staggering $504million at the worldwide box office, the film collected two Academy Awards and was praised for its soundtrack. A live-action remake, which was directed by Guy Ritchie, was also released last year starring Will Smith as the famous genie.

The Clacton Musical Theatre Society’s Aladdin will be performed every night at 7.30pm from January 30 to February 2.

There will also be a matinee showing at 2.30pm on February 1.

Tickets cost £10, including a £1 booking fee, and can be purchased from westcliffclacton.co.uk or by calling 01255 433344.