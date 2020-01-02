LIFEBOAT fanatics were given the rare opportunity to see four different types of boats in action during an annual meet-up between Tendring’s RNLI teams.

Dedicated crews from the life-saving organisation’s Walton and Frinton, Clacton, and Harwich stations all gathered near the Walton Pier on Sunday.

As excited fans watched on, the get-together saw four state-of-the-art boats given a public run-out, including the Severn, Tamar, Atlantic 85, and D-Class.

Walton and Frinton crew member, Mirander Rayner, believes the traditional event provides a chance for the teams to build-up a sense of camaraderie.

“It is a great opportunity to meet for a catch up and chat,” she said.

“This creates a bond to help communication and co-operation when we are called upon to work together in emergencies.

“It also gives crews the opportunity to look around the other types of boat so they can see the different equipment available.”