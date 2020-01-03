STAFF at Clacton Pier are desperately trying to unite a lost wedding ring with its owner.

The gold ring – which has a date and other words inscribed on the inside – was handed in at the pier’s bowling reception over the Christmas period.

Attempts have been made to try to alert the owner to the discovery via social media without success and now staff are hoping that the Gazette can help track them down.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, said it would be great to have the ring and the owner reunited.

“We are assuming it is a wedding ring, and whoever has lost it must be very upset,” he said.

“It will definitely be possible to make sure that it gets back to its rightful owner as there is an inscription which will only be known by the person it belongs to.

“We are hoping that a Gazette reader may be able to help us bring this to a happy conclusion. It would be a nice start to the New Year.”

The owner of the ring is asked to go to the bowling reception or alternatively email nb@clactonpier.co.uk.