A FIREBALL had to be extinguished after a vehicle was deliberately set alight in a car park near residential properties.

Crews from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to St Christopher’s Way in Jaywick just after 5.30pm on Saturday and found the car completely engulfed in flames.

A spokesman said crews worked to put out the blaze within 45 minutes. An investigation will be launched.

The cause of the blaze has been recorded as deliberate.